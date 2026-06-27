OpenAI unveils GPT-5.6 with new flagship Sol model

According to OpenAI’s preview, the Sol model delivers significant gains across coding, scientific research, and cybersecurity while strengthening safeguards against misuse.

The GPT-5.6 series includes three models: Sol, the flagship model for the most demanding tasks; Terra, designed for balanced, everyday workloads; and Luna, a low-cost model optimized for high-volume applications.

OpenAI states that Sol outperforms rival models across a range of benchmarks. In the Terminal-Bench 2.1 software engineering benchmark, Sol scored 91.9%, compared with 88% for Anthropic's Claude Mythos. The company said the model also performs better in advanced reasoning, scientific research, and cybersecurity tasks.

Terra is positioned as a more efficient model for general-purpose use, offering performance comparable to GPT-5.5 at roughly half the cost. Luna delivers a strong performance at the most affordable price, priced at $1 per one million input tokens.

GPT-5.6 Sol is our most capable model yet for cybersecurity.



It shifts the performance-efficiency frontier for long-horizon security tasks including vulnerability research and exploitation. pic.twitter.com/UcDaUEPrn7 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 26, 2026

OpenAI said GPT-5.6 is initially being released as a limited preview to a small group of trusted partners. The company said it hopes to make the models more broadly available in the coming weeks, after completing additional evaluations and deployment procedures.

The rollout comes amid heightened government scrutiny of advanced AI systems in the United States. OpenAI said it is working with U.S. authorities on the staged release of the new models and emphasized that GPT-5.6 incorporates its most advanced safety measures to date.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that OpenAI had partnered with Getty Images to integrate licensed visual content into ChatGPT's search and discovery features.