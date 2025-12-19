OpenAI and U.S. Energy Department team up to accelerate science

The agreement creates a framework for joint projects under the Genesis Mission, aimed at speeding up discovery by combining frontier AI models with high-performance computing and lab-scale scientific infrastructure.

The most tangible element of the partnership is the deployment of advanced reasoning models on national lab supercomputers, including the Venado system at Los Alamos, making AI directly available to researchers working on complex problems in energy, physics, bioscience, and national security.

The collaboration also includes large-scale testing of AI by scientists themselves, such as the 1,000 Scientist AI Jam Session across nine laboratories, and the development of safety-focused evaluations for using multimodal AI in sensitive laboratory environments.

Together, OpenAI and the Department of Energy aim to turn frontier AI into a practical scientific tool that helps researchers test hypotheses faster, explore more ideas, and shorten the path from insight to validated results.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Disney had invested $1 billion in OpenAI and signed a three-year licensing agreement with the company.