OpenAI and NVIDIA unveil $100B plan for next-gen AI infrastructure

The two companies signed a letter of intent outlining a strategic partnership that will see at least 10 gigawatts of data center capacity built using NVIDIA technology, representing millions of GPUs dedicated to training and running OpenAI’s future models.

To support the effort, NVIDIA has pledged up to $100 billion in investments, which will be allocated progressively as each stage of the deployment comes online. The first gigawatt of capacity is scheduled to be launched in the second half of 2026 and will be built on NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform, designed for large-scale AI workloads.

“NVIDIA and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade, from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT. This investment and infrastructure partnership mark the next leap forward — deploying 10 gigawatts to power the next era of intelligence,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

OpenAI’s leadership emphasized that the initiative is not only about technology but also about laying the foundation for the economy. “Everything starts with compute,” said Sam Altman, cofounder and CEO of OpenAI.

“Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilize what we’re building with NVIDIA to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale,” he added.

As part of the partnership, NVIDIA will become OpenAI’s preferred compute and networking partner. The two companies plan to align their technology roadmaps, combining OpenAI’s model development with NVIDIA’s hardware and software advancements.

This arrangement complements existing collaborations with other major players, including Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank, and the Stargate partners, which are also working on building advanced AI infrastructure.

