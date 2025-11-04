OpenAI and AWS sign seven-year $38 billion deal to scale AI models

According to the agreement, OpenAI will gain immediate access to AWS computing resources, including Amazon EC2 UltraServers equipped with hundreds of thousands of the latest NVIDIA GPUs, with scalability up to tens of millions of CPUs. The full capacity is expected to be deployed by the end of 2026, with further expansion planned for 2027 and beyond.

“Scaling frontier AI requires massive, reliable compute," said OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman. “Our partnership with AWS strengthens the broad compute ecosystem that will power this next era and bring advanced AI to everyone.”

AWS CEO Matt Garman emphasized that the company is ready to provide the infrastructure to support OpenAI’s continued growth:

“As OpenAI continues to push the boundaries of what's possible, AWS's best-in-class infrastructure will serve as a backbone for their AI ambitions. The breadth and immediate availability of optimized compute demonstrates why AWS is uniquely positioned to support OpenAI's vast AI workloads.”

According to AWS, the infrastructure for OpenAI will feature a specialized low-latency, high-performance architecture designed for running generative models and agentic systems, as well as for training next-generation AI solutions.

Earlier, it was reported that PayPal and OpenAI announced a partnership aimed at integrating artificial intelligence with e-commerce, allowing users to make purchases directly within ChatGPT.