OpenAI and PayPal partner to enable instant checkout in ChatGPT

Under the new initiative, PayPal will adopt the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), a framework that allows users to discover, browse, and purchase products in real time through AI-powered interactions.

The integration introduces OpenAI Instant Checkout, a streamlined system that enables users to pay instantly using their PayPal wallet. Consumers will have access to multiple funding options, including linked bank accounts, PayPal balance, and credit or debit cards, along with buyer and seller protections, shipment tracking, and dispute resolution. These layers of service are designed to make in-chat purchasing both effortless and secure.

For merchants, PayPal will provide payment processing through its delegated payments API, managing card transactions and ensuring compliance across regions. This backend support aims to make adoption frictionless for businesses, allowing them to reach ChatGPT’s vast user base without needing individual integrations.

Starting in 2026, the partnership will extend to PayPal’s global merchant network, encompassing tens of millions of sellers across industries such as fashion, beauty, home improvement, and electronics. Through PayPal’s ACP server small businesses and major brands alike will be able to make their product catalogs discoverable inside ChatGPT.

This means that users seeking product recommendations within a chat could soon find real, purchasable items from PayPal merchants, all available through a single conversational interface. PayPal will handle merchant routing, payment validation, and orchestration behind the scenes, effectively turning ChatGPT into a global digital storefront.

