OPEC revises down oil demand growth in 2026

The figure was published by OPEC in its latest monthly oil market report. In the previous report in August, the organization estimated a global oil demand growth of 600,000 bpd year-on-year for 2026.

Despite the lower forecast for 2026, the report continued to revise up its forecast for 2027, with global oil demand expected to rise by about 2.4 million bpd year-on-year, compared with the previous estimate of 2.2 million bpd year-on-year