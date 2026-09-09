KazTransOil increases oil transportation by 4% in first eight months of 2026

Oil transportation through KazTransOil’s trunk pipeline system reached 30.64 million tons, also rising 4% year-on-year, while consolidated oil freight turnover increased 2% to 30.55 billion ton-kilometers.

During the period, 12.09 million tons of oil were delivered to Kazakhstan’s refineries. The largest volumes went to the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant (4.32 million tons), PetroKazakhstan Oil Products (3.66 million tons) and Atyrau Refinery (3.57 million tons).

Oil transshipment into the Caspian Pipeline Consortium-K system surged 39% year-on-year to 3.12 million tons. Meanwhile, 7.60 million tons were transshipped into the Atasu-Alashankou pipeline, including 863,000 tons of Kazakhstani oil exports, up 24%.

At the Port of Aktau, oil loaded onto tankers using KazTransOil facilities totaled 2.38 million tons, up 6%. Shipments in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan direction rose 12% to 1.03 million tons.

Separately, Kazakhstan-China Pipeline transported 13.12 million tons of oil, up 2%, while MunaiTas transported 4.30 million tons, an increase of 10%.

The Batumi Oil Terminal group handled 1.25 million tons of oil, petroleum products and gas, up 4% year-on-year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported KMG International modernizes the Petromidia refinery, boosting storage capacity by 20%.