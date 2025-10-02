Kazakh startups showcase innovation to the world: From sports to green energy

azakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov presented the startups.

These developments are being implemented in line with the President’s tasks to digitize education, industry, sports, and healthcare sectors.

Mirai Tech is an AI-powered system for diagnosing and preventing sports injuries. Sensors in athletic gear collect over 20,000 motion parameters, and AI algorithms help predict injury risks and generate recommendations.

Chief operating officer at Mirai Tech LLP Azamat Yeszhanov said, the system collects massive data in just two minutes and reveals hidden risks.

Another highlight is the Game of Drones, a platform for remote control of machines and drones via the internet. It may be used in agriculture, gaming, and operator training. Its founder Abylaikhan Zhakhanov emphasized that the product is unmatched globally.

Railcar Management Platform is another startup already operating in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Russia. It is a digital platform that manages over 100,000 railcars, integrates all processes, and uses AI for optimal planning.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Besides, there was presented Artisan Education, an LMS (Learning Management System) for schools and colleges, especially in rural areas. It ensures equal access to knowledge and uses AI to assist students.

Notably, Kazakhstan’s breakthrough Energy-Saving Technology ranked among the top 6 global green projects out of 600 submissions.

According to the head of the project, Zhanat Zhussupov, Kazakhstan’s regulators are more efficient compared to foreign counterparts: melting time in Serbia dropped from 45 to 26 minutes, in China, from 120 to 65.

As reported earlier, the Head of State visited an exhibition of digital solutions in Astana.