Online voting planned for Kyrgyzstan's next parliamentary elections

Sadyr Zhaparov stated that seats in the top 1st to 10th positions on party lists used to be sold for up to 1 million dollars, noting that some former MPs did not even meet with voters ahead of elections, as they had purchased their positions on party lists and entered parliament without campaigning.

“There was also the practice of ‘carousel voting.’ Voters were transported in large groups from one polling station to another and voted multiple times. We have completely eliminated these forms of corruption. We also plan to introduce online voting, and we believe this will increase citizen participation from 40 percent to 80 percent. The presidential election is next year, and we won’t have time to implement online voting by then. But we intend to introduce it for the next parliamentary elections,” the president stated.

As previously reported, voter turnout in Kyrgyzstan’s early parliamentary elections on November 30 exceeded 1,584,000 people, representing roughly 37 percent of the electorate.