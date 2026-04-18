Online hostility tied to inequality and real-world behavior

In more democratic and economically equal countries, users reported fewer hostile encounters. By contrast, respondents in less democratic environments experienced hostility more often, sometimes several times a month.

The researchers link this pattern to broader societal tensions. Economic hardship and limited political participation can increase frustration, which may then surface in online discussions.

One of the clearest findings is that online hostility mirrors offline behavior. People who behave aggressively in face-to-face political discussions are also more likely to act the same way on social media.

This suggests that the internet does not create hostility from scratch, but provides another space where existing attitudes are expressed.

The study also highlights the role of personality traits, especially what researchers call status-driven risk-taking. Individuals who strongly seek power, recognition, or social standing were consistently more likely to engage in hostile behavior online across all countries surveyed.

These traits were found more often in less democratic societies, helping explain why hostility is higher in those environments.

Young men were identified as the most likely group to engage in hostile political exchanges online, a pattern observed across countries.

While the study emphasizes offline roots of hostility, it does not absolve social media platforms. Algorithms that promote engaging or provocative content can amplify aggressive voices and make hostility appear more widespread than it is.

Public attitudes toward social media also vary. In more democratic countries, users are more likely to see platforms as harmful to public debate. In less democratic settings, people more often view them as tools for both government control and citizen empowerment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the EU-developed age-verification application for digital platforms is technically ready and will be rolled out soon, in a move aimed at limiting children’s access to social media.