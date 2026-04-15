EU says age verification tool ready to protect children online

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels alongside Henna Virkkunen, European Commision Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, von der Leyen said the EU is moving quickly to enforce its digital rules and will hold platforms fully accountable.

She said the new tool would provide parents, teachers and caregivers with stronger means to protect children, adding that the EU would not tolerate companies that fail to respect children’s rights.

Virkkunen said the bloc would set up an EU-wide coordination mechanism to ensure age verification works across different national systems, as member states step up oversight of minors’ use of digital platforms.

The move forms part of broader EU efforts to strengthen online child protection and impose stricter obligations on major technology companies.

Earlier, it was reported that Greece plans to prohibit access to social media for children under the age of 15, saying the measure aims to address growing concerns about young people’s mental health and excessive screen time.