One title, one final: 16-year-old Kazakhstani tennis player triumphs in Dushanbe
18:07, 17 April 2026
Kazakhstani player Daniel Yurekli, 16, successfully competed at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (J30) Tournament in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the doubles final, he and fellow Kazakh athlete Arafat Mustafa defeated the second-seeded pair, Ivan Chernyshev of Belarus and Nikita Gafurov of Uzbekistan, 6-2, 6-4 to claim the title.
In singles, Yurekli also reached the final, where he lost to local player Somon Amonov, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6.
Previously, Kazakh tennis player Tomiris Nurzhan won the ITF Juniors J60 tournament in Algeria.