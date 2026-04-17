One title, one final: 16-year-old Kazakhstani tennis player triumphs in Dushanbe

In the doubles final, he and fellow Kazakh athlete Arafat Mustafa defeated the second-seeded pair, Ivan Chernyshev of Belarus and Nikita Gafurov of Uzbekistan, 6-2, 6-4 to claim the title.

In singles, Yurekli also reached the final, where he lost to local player Somon Amonov, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6.

Previously, Kazakh tennis player Tomiris Nurzhan won the ITF Juniors J60 tournament in Algeria.