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    One title, one final: 16-year-old Kazakhstani tennis player triumphs in Dushanbe

    18:07, 17 April 2026

    Kazakhstani player Daniel Yurekli, 16, successfully competed at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (J30) Tournament in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Daniel Yurekli
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    In the doubles final, he and fellow Kazakh athlete Arafat Mustafa defeated the second-seeded pair, Ivan Chernyshev of Belarus and Nikita Gafurov of Uzbekistan, 6-2, 6-4 to claim the title.

    In singles, Yurekli also reached the final, where he lost to local player Somon Amonov, 4-6, 6-4, 3-6.

    Previously, Kazakh tennis player Tomiris Nurzhan won the ITF Juniors J60 tournament in Algeria.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Tajikistan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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