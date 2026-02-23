One of world’s most wanted drug lords killed in Mexico

Mexico’s Defense Ministry said the operation in Tapalpa, a CJNG stronghold, was planned and executed by Army Special Forces in coordination with the National Intelligence Center and the Attorney General’s Office. Multiple Air Force aircraft and National Guard units were deployed with the objective of capturing Oseguera.

"During this operation, Mexican military personnel were attacked, and in defense of their physical integrity, they repelled the aggression. This resulted in four members of the 'CJNG' criminal group dying at the scene and three others being severely wounded, who lost their lives during their airlift to Mexico City," the ministry said. "Among the latter is Ruben "N" (alias Mencho); however, the corresponding authorities will be in charge of the forensic activities to confirm his identification."

Mexico’s Defense Ministry reported that two additional cartel members were arrested and a cache of weapons and armored vehicles was seized during the operation, including rocket launchers capable of downing aircraft.

Three special forces members were wounded and later transported to medical facilities in Mexico City.

The ministry added that the operation was conducted using intelligence information provided by U.S. authorities under the framework of bilateral coordination and cooperation.

Both the U.S. and Mexican governments had offered rewards - $15 million and 300 million pesos, respectively - for information leading to the capture of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum praised the country’s security forces via X.

"There is absolute coordination with the governments of all states; we must remain informed and calm. My recognition to the Mexican Army, National Guard, Armed Forces, and Security Cabinet," she posted.

The killing of Oseguera Cervantes triggered an immediate wave of violence, with reports of road blockades, burning vehicles, and armed clashes across CJNG strongholds in Tamaulipas, Michoacán, and Nayarit.

🚨 URGENT: All Americans are ordered to shelter in place if you are in Mexico



All hell has broke loose in Mexico after Mexican Security Forces just took out one of the world’s most wanted drug lords: Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aka “El Mencho” - Boss of the extremely violent… pic.twitter.com/WzPQ976Q24 — raffaela (@HOTWisconsin) February 23, 2026

In Jalisco, Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro declared a red alert, suspended public transportation, and ordered the cancellation of all large public events on Sunday. He also announced that in‑person classes across the state would be cancelled Monday.Mexico’s Security Cabinet said reinforcements from central Mexico and neighboring states are being deployed to Jalisco. It added that airports remain operational, though most departures from Puerto Vallarta Airport have been cancelled, with some arrivals also affected.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) from its beginnings as an armed offshoot of the now‑defunct Milenio Cartel, transforming it into one of Mexico’s most powerful and violent criminal organizations.

A former police officer, Oseguera rose to prominence in the early 1990s and became notorious for the cartel’s extreme brutality and its expanding role in the global drug trade.

The United States urged its citizens in several Mexican states to shelter in place, including Jalisco - covering Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara - as well as Tamaulipas, parts of Michoacán, Guerrero, and Nuevo León.

Canada's Foreign Ministry also warned of violence and roadblocks in Jalisco, as well as a shelter-in-place in effect in Puerto Vallarta, urging Canadians to keep a low profile and follow local authorities. Air Canada suspended flights to Puerto Vallarta, citing the "ongoing security situation."

Earlier, it was reported that gunmen opened fire during an amateur soccer match in central Mexico on Sunday, killing at least 11 people and wounding 12 others.