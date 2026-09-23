One million customers have used Kasper, Kaspi.kz’s personal AI assistant, since its launch on July 1. Kaspi.kz CEO and co-founder Mikheil Lomtadze announced the milestone at the Kazakhstan Growth Forum, Qazinform News Agency reports.

Kasper helps customers shop on the Kaspi Marketplace. Users can describe what they need in their own words, such as choosing a gift or finding the right appliance. The assistant asks follow-up questions to understand their needs, compares products and explains specifications in plain language.

Discussing the early results, Lomtadze emphasized the importance of customers returning to the service.

“Beyond the fact that one million customers have used it, a large number of customers return every day to continue using it. For us, this is the most important metric,” Lomtadze said.

Photo credit: Kaspi.kz

According to Lomtadze, repeat usage is particularly important when evaluating a new product that changes people’s established habits. If customers do not return, the team needs to reconsider its decisions and make changes to the product.

The company plans to expand Kasper’s capabilities to help customers with other everyday tasks.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kaspi.kz had unveiled Kasper in Almaty, with an initial rollout in the city and plans to gradually expand nationwide.