Mikhail Lomtadze unveils "Kasper": Personal AI assistant from Kaspi.kz for every Kazakhstani

Mikhail Lomtadze, CEO and co-founder of Kaspi.kz, has introduced Kasper, a new AI assistant in the Kaspi Shop. The presentation was held in Almaty under the slogan, "Time to change the ordinary!"

Kasper marks a new chapter in Kaspi.kz’s history of innovation. Previously, customers searched for products using keywords, compared specifications, read reviews, and chose from a vast array of options. Now, you can simply state your task in your own words, and Kasper will help you select exactly what suits your needs.

For example: "Help me choose a vacuum cleaner for my apartment. I have carpets, tile floors, and a cat" or "I need a smartphone with a great camera and a large screen." Kasper will clarify the details, select suitable products, compare them, and explain in simple terms how they differ and which option is best suited for your specific task.

Mikhail Lomtadze, CEO and co-founder of Kaspi.kz, commented:

"For us, innovation isn't just about new technologies that impress for a day. True innovation happens when technology becomes useful for millions of people and a part of everyday life. We always strive to make the lives of our beloved customers better. When we created the Kaspi Shop, our goal was simple: to ensure every Kazakhstani could make all their purchases in one place. Today, the Kaspi Shop brings together 106,000 sellers, 20 million products, prices, reviews, ratings, detailed specifications, and descriptions — all centered around the customer. We solved the 'where to buy' challenge. But as the selection grew so vast, a new challenge emerged — helping customers make confident choices. Not everyone can be an expert on every single product. Now, you can simply state your task, and Kasper will help you understand, compare, and choose the best fit for yourself. Kasper is the first step toward our big goal: a personal AI assistant for every Kazakhstani that helps solve daily tasks. In the past, having a personal assistant was a privilege for a select few. We want every client to have their own personal assistant. I want to thank our team, who create new, cool services with great enthusiasm! And thank you to each of our beloved customers and partners for being with us!"

Kasper helps customers avoid getting lost in a vast selection. It understands the task, asks follow-up questions, compares products, explains the differences in simple language, and helps select the best option.

Kasper communicates in Kazakh and Russian. Questions can be asked via voice or text.

Starting in July, Kasper will be available to customers in Almaty, with a gradual rollout across the country.

About Kaspi.kz

The mission of Kaspi.kz is to create innovative products and services that improve the lives of our beloved customers and partners.

Kaspi.kz services are used by over 25 million customers and 900,000 partners in Kazakhstan and Turkiye. In Kazakhstan, the Kaspi.kz super-app integrates payments, e-commerce, an online supermarket, fintech, travel services, classifieds, government services, and other daily-use features.

In Turkiye, Kaspi.kz owns Hepsiburada, one of the country’s leading e-commerce platforms.