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    One killed, over 24,000 affected by floods in Myanmar’s Tanintharyi region

    06:40, 30 September 2026

    One person died amid flooding in Launglon township in Myanmar's Tanintharyi region as of Monday afternoon, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement told the agency on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

    One killed, over 24,000 affected by floods in Myanmar’s Tanintharyi region
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    So far, a total of 24,089 people have been affected by torrential rains and flash floods that hit Dawei district of Tanintharyi region, according to the spokesperson.

    The ministry has allocated over 30 million Myanmar kyat for rice and food supplies for residents staying at temporary flood shelters. The regional government in Tanintharyi has provided more than 16 million Myanmar kyat for staple food support, according to the ministry.

    One killed, over 24,000 affected by floods in Myanmar’s Tanintharyi region
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Heavy rains started on Sept. 25, followed by a landslide the next day, Aung Myo, patron of the Dawei Zabuthiri Emergency Medical Service Team, told Xinhua on Tuesday.

    Flooding and landslides hit three townships, Launglon, Dawei and Thayetchaung, in Tanintharyi region, he said.

    "The water level has declined this morning. We are rescuing people who are trapped in villages and clearing the silt caused by landslides to continue rescue operations," he added.

    One killed, over 24,000 affected by floods in Myanmar’s Tanintharyi region
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least 19 people were killed in flooding across several provinces in Thailand, while around 700,000 people were affected in Bangkok alone.

    Flooding Natural disasters Incidents Landslide Southeast Asia World News
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