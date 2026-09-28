19 killed, 700,000 affected by floods in Thailand

“Flooding across 23 provinces has killed 19 people and affected 49 healthcare facilities,” the Thai Health Ministry said.

According to Thai Enquirer, most deaths were caused by “drowning or electrocution.”

The Thai government declared a two-day special holiday in Bangkok and the neighboring provinces of Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan due to the flooding.

The Health Ministry said 24 health facilities remained operational, three were partially closed and 22 had suspended services.

Rain, meanwhile, has eased across Bangkok as a low-pressure system moves away, although monsoon showers continue, particularly in the eastern part of the capital. About 329,000 households, or roughly 700,000 people, have been affected.

Overnight rainfall reached around 62 millimeters (2.4 inches) in Nong Chok, 55 mm in Lat Krabang and 52 mm in Min Buri.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said authorities were prioritizing lowering water levels in major canals, including Prawet Burirom and Lat Phrao, allowing water to drain from roads and residential neighborhoods.

Lat Krabang, Bang Kapi, Khan Na Yao, Sai Mai, Suan Luang, Saphan Sung and Lak Si are among the hardest-hit districts.

Some stretches of Phetchaburi Road have reopened, while Vibhavadi Rangsit Road has become more passable, although flooding remains in some locations.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has moved about 1,500 bedridden patients to city hospitals and is monitoring requests for assistance posted on social media.

Authorities have also sought relief supplies, including ready-to-eat meals, drinking water, high-clearance vehicles, flat-bottomed boats and mobile kitchens.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bangkok declared a disaster situation across all 50 districts as Thailand’s capital faces severe flooding caused by persistent heavy rain.