One killed in weather-related vehicle pileup on Astana-Karaganda highway

The multi-vehicle pileup occurred on the Astana-Karaganda highway near the village of Oshagandy at 11:00 a.m. on March 10.

Preliminary reports reveal seven vehicles crashed at kilometer 147 of the highway due to ground blizzard conditions, strong wind, and snow storm, which led visibility reducing to almost zero.

The police said the collision involved a Chevrolet Nexia, a Chery Tiggo, a Toyota Land Cruiser, a truck, KazAutoJol’s pickup vehicle, and a UAZ Hunter.

As a result of the crash, the passenger of the Toyota Land Cruiser died on scene, while the driver of the UAZ Hunter was rushed to the hospital to be treated for sustained injuries.

Police and emergency services, as well as paramedics are attending the scene, while the circumstances of the crash are yet to be determined.

Karaganda region’s police department urges drivers to check weather conditions before traveling and comply with traffic restrictions. "During blizzards and low visibility conditions, drivers are advised to avoid intercity travel as this poses a serious risk to the life and safety of all road users," it said in a statement.

