One killed, another injured after two helicopters collide in Nepal

The incident involved helicopters operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty, which collided at approximately 8:15 a.m. local time, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

Gyanendra Bhul, an information officer at CAAN, told Xinhua that the authority had received preliminary information indicating that the rotors of the two helicopters struck each other during the landing process.

The aviation authority has launched further inquiries to establish additional details about the incident, Bhul said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a small plane crashed in the Florida residential area, killing all nine aboard.