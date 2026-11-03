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    One killed, another injured after two helicopters collide in Nepal

    10:27, 3 November 2026

    One foreign national was killed and another person injured after two helicopters collided while landing at a helipad in Nepal’s northeastern Solukhumbu district on Tuesday, local officials said, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.

    One killed, another injured after two helicopters collide in Nepal
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    The incident involved helicopters operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty, which collided at approximately 8:15 a.m. local time, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

    Gyanendra Bhul, an information officer at CAAN, told Xinhua that the authority had received preliminary information indicating that the rotors of the two helicopters struck each other during the landing process.

    The aviation authority has launched further inquiries to establish additional details about the incident, Bhul said.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported a small plane crashed in the Florida residential area, killing all nine aboard. 

    World News Incidents Nepal
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