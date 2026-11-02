Small plane crashes in Florida residential area, killing all nine aboard
A Learjet 60 crashed in a residential neighborhood near Cresthaven, Florida, at approximately 12:50 p.m. ET, killing all nine people on board, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced on his X account, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to Duffy, the aircraft departed from Austin, Texas, and was en route to the Bahamas when the crash occurred.
Today's plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy Here's what we know: - At 12:50 PM ET, a Learjet 60 crashed in a neighborhood near Cresthaven, FL - All 9 people on board were killed - The aircraft departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas - The FAA is sending a team to the scene to support the @NTSB's investigation Please join me in praying for the families and loved ones of those we lost — @FAANews & @USDOT are closely monitoring this crash and will share updates as we learn more— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 1, 2026
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is dispatching a team to the scene to support the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in its investigation into the incident.
WATCH: Video captures the moment an aircraft crashing at high speed in Palm Beach County, Florida. The aircraft is now believed to be a Learjet 60, a business jet capable of carrying up to 9 passengers. https://t.co/wT0ha6h9lg— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 1, 2026
Video footage of the crash captured the aircraft plunging nose-first toward the ground before erupting into a massive fireball near a major roadway, with the impact leaving a crater at the crash site.
Earlier, it was reported 6 had been killed in a small plane crash in Wisconsin.