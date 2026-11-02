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    Small plane crashes in Florida residential area, killing all nine aboard

    07:10, 2 November 2026

    A Learjet 60 crashed in a residential neighborhood near Cresthaven, Florida, at approximately 12:50 p.m. ET, killing all nine people on board, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced on his X account, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Small plane crashes in Florida residential area, killing all nine aboard
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to Duffy, the aircraft departed from Austin, Texas, and was en route to the Bahamas when the crash occurred.

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is dispatching a team to the scene to support the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in its investigation into the incident.

    Video footage of the crash captured the aircraft plunging nose-first toward the ground before erupting into a massive fireball near a major roadway, with the impact leaving a crater at the crash site.

    Earlier, it was reported 6 had been killed in a small plane crash in Wisconsin. 

    World News USA Plane crash Incidents
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