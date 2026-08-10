Astana airport serves 9.2 million passengers in 2025

"In 1997, the airport served 65,000 passengers. In 1998, that figure reached 130,000. By the end of 2025, we had served 9.2 million passengers – those arriving and departing through our airport. That represents 70-fold growth," Seidakhmetov said.

He noted that Kazakhstan is now expanding air connectivity in all directions.

"Agreements have been signed with 56 countries. Currently, the airport operates flights on 48 international routes. Almaty Airport covers 63 destinations. Under the agreements, we have 370 weekly flights, whereas Almaty has 470," the chairman said.

As Qazinform News Agency reported in November 2025, Astana Airport aims to handle 12 million passengers annually.