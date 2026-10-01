One dead, others injured in Six Flags incident

“Cobb County Police officers responded immediately, and detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa N. Cupid said, adding that the county was working with the amusement park and other partners.

According to Cupid, the family of the deceased had been notified. She also expressed sympathy for the victim’s family, the injured, park employees and the wider community.

Further information will be released by law enforcement as it is confirmed, according to Cupid’s statement.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and wounded a man during a targeted enforcement operation in Marble Hill, Upper Manhattan.