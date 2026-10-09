The shooting occurred at around 4 p.m. local time. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the man was in a vehicle with a five-year-old child when federal agents allegedly fired multiple rounds. The child was reportedly unharmed.

I am angry tonight. Because today ICE shot a New Yorker. They shot a New Yorker while his five year old child was in the car. ICE makes this city less safe. We want them out. Now. https://t.co/ZizKB0OP7S — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 9, 2026

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that an ICE officer discharged a weapon while attempting to arrest the man. Officers provided medical assistance, and the wounded man was taken to a local hospital.

DHS said the man was a Dominican national residing in the United States illegally and alleged that he had links to the Trinitarios gang. The department also cited a previous grand larceny conviction and several prior arrests. The circumstances leading to the shooting remain under investigation.

Mamdani said he had contacted President Donald Trump and would demand an end to ICE enforcement operations in New York City. “I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities,” he said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called on federal authorities to explain what happened.

“We expect federal authorities to provide a full and transparent accounting of the circumstances surrounding this incident,” she said on X. “New Yorkers deserve to know exactly what happened and why.”

I’ve been briefed on this afternoon’s shooting involving federal law enforcement agents in the Bronx. We expect federal authorities to provide a full and transparent accounting of the circumstances surrounding this incident. New Yorkers deserve to know exactly what happened and why. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 8, 2026

At a Thursday night news conference, Representative Adriano Espaillat called for justice for the family and criticized ICE operations. Local officials also demanded the release of available body-camera footage and an independent investigation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had approved the execution by firing squad of Nidal Malik Hasan, a former U.S. Army major convicted of killing 13 people in the 2009 Fort Hood shooting.