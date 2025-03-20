РУ
One dead after gold mine collapse in Akmola region

21:10, 20 March 2025

A 40-year-old miner died and a 36-year-old miner was injured Thursday morning following a rock collapse inside the Zapadnaya shaft of Bestobe mine in Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

mine
Photo credit: Midjourney

Akmola region’s department of the State Labor Inspectorate said the incident involving two miners of the Bestobe Mine branch operated by Kazakhaltyn took place at 10:35am on March 19 2025 in Stepnogorsk town.

The miners were brought to the surface at 1:30pm. The lone survivor was provided medical assistance and taken to a hospital in Stepnogorsk. The body of another miner was brought out for a post-mortem examination, said the department.

According to the department’s head Amangeldy Smailov, a special commission was set up to investigate the causes of the incident.

The police department of Akmola region informed that a criminal investigation has been launched into the death of the miner.

Earlier it was reported that an employee had died Wednesday at East-Zhezkazgan mine operated by Kazakhmys Group of Companies in Ulytau region. 

