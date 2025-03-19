Worker dies in accident at Kazakhmys mine in Ulytau region

A worker born in 1994 died of sustained injuries after falling into No.57 mine shaft while unloading equipment and supplies. The incident is being investigated. A special commission has been established to investigate the incident, said the company’s press service.

Kazakhmys extended condolences to the family members and close ones of the worker died, pledging to provide all necessary assistance.

Later, Kazakhmys Group of Companies announced suspension of all high-risk technological processes starting today in response to an increase in the number of incidents at its production facilities.

The company is set to carry out safety inspections at mining facilities following which operations will be resumed.

Seven miners were killed this February at Zhomart mine belonging to Kazakhmys in Ulytau region.