One dead, 29 injured after earthquake in Türkiye — interior minister
08:35, 11 August 2025
One person died and 29 more people were hurt after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in western Türkiye, the country’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, TASS reports.
"A 81-year-old man died and 29 people were hurt as a result of the earthquake. Sixteen houses were destroyed," he told the TRT Haber television channel.
Video showing the shaking from the M6.0 earthquake that hit Western Turkey…— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) August 10, 2025
pic.twitter.com/YO4fHttQmE
The earthquake rocked Türkiye’s Balikesir province at 7:53 p.m. local time (4:53 p.m. GMT). Earth tremors were felt at least in ten localities in Türkiye, including Istanbul.
Multiple buildings collapsed due to a 6.1-magnitude earthquake in Gölcük, Balıkesir Province, Turkey 🇹🇷 (10.08.2025)pic.twitter.com/B2zCLo4Rch— Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) August 10, 2025