One dead, 29 injured after earthquake in Türkiye — interior minister

"A 81-year-old man died and 29 people were hurt as a result of the earthquake. Sixteen houses were destroyed," he told the TRT Haber television channel.

Video showing the shaking from the M6.0 earthquake that hit Western Turkey…

pic.twitter.com/YO4fHttQmE — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) August 10, 2025

The earthquake rocked Türkiye’s Balikesir province at 7:53 p.m. local time (4:53 p.m. GMT). Earth tremors were felt at least in ten localities in Türkiye, including Istanbul.