    One dead, 29 injured after earthquake in Türkiye — interior minister

    08:35, 11 August 2025

    One person died and 29 more people were hurt after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in western Türkiye, the country’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, TASS reports. 

    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    "A 81-year-old man died and 29 people were hurt as a result of the earthquake. Sixteen houses were destroyed," he told the TRT Haber television channel.

    The earthquake rocked Türkiye’s Balikesir province at 7:53 p.m. local time (4:53 p.m. GMT). Earth tremors were felt at least in ten localities in Türkiye, including Istanbul.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
