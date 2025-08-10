6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency, the earthquake was centered in Sindirgi district of the Balikesir province, in western Türkiye.

The earthquake was measured at a depth of 11 kilometers (6.8 miles).

Multiple buildings collapsed due to a 6.1-magnitude earthquake in Gölcük, Balıkesir Province, Turkey 🇹🇷 (10.08.2025)pic.twitter.com/B2zCLo4Rch — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) August 10, 2025

Ali Yerlikaya, the country’s interior minister, said no casualties were initially reported, yet several buildings reportedly collapsed in Balikesir.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his condolences to all people affected by the quake, saying that he would closely follow its aftermath.

