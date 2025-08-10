EN
    6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye

    23:50, 10 August 2025

    Türkiye on Sunday evening was rocked by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake, Anadolu reports. 

    6.1 magnitude earthquake hits western Türkiye
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency, the earthquake was centered in Sindirgi district of the Balikesir province, in western Türkiye.

    The earthquake was measured at a depth of 11 kilometers (6.8 miles).

    Ali Yerlikaya, the country’s interior minister, said no casualties were initially reported, yet several buildings reportedly collapsed in Balikesir.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed his condolences to all people affected by the quake, saying that he would closely follow its aftermath.

    As reported earlier, an earthquake struck the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan at 08:58 local time on August 8. 

