ONAY fare collection system to be launched in Shakhtinsk on May 1

The ONAY system is already operational on two regional routes: No. 121 Karaganda – Shakhtinsk and No. 127 Karaganda – Shakhan. It will soon be expanded to include additional routes, such as No. 205 (Shakhtinsk – Abai) and No. 239 (Shakhtinsk – Topar).

With the launch of the new system, fare rates will be revised. Passengers using an ONAY transport card will pay 80 tenge for rides on intra-city routes, while cash payments will cost 150 tenge. Discounted fares will remain available for certain groups, including large families, individuals with first-degree disabilities, and World War II veterans. Children under the age of 18 will receive a 50% discount on the standard fare.

ONAY transport cards will be available for purchase at major retail locations throughout the city and nearby villages. To apply for discounted cards, eligible individuals should contact the Department of Coordination of Employment and Social Programs, while schoolchildren can receive their cards through the Department of Education.

