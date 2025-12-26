On y va! France’s Pékin Express in Kazakhstan

The new season is unique for the project. For the first time in its 21-year history, filming took place in winter, and Kazakhstan became one of the few countries where the entire season was shot within a single state. The final episode was dedicated to Astana.

French television channel M6 presented the season titled La Route des Glaces as a journey along routes laid out in challenging climatic conditions, which became the key concept of the season.

Eight pairs of contestants, known as binômes, took part in the project, facing a series of challenges across seven episodes. The season was traditionally hosted by French TV presenter Stéphane Rotenberg, who accompanied the participants throughout the route.

As before, the program combines elements of adventure, competition, and exploration of the host country’s culture and traditions. This season, however, places a special emphasis on winter challenges, harsh landscapes, and Kazakhstan’s natural diversity.

According to the media holding’s estimates, the season was expected to attract up to seven million viewers in France, Belgium, Monaco, and French-speaking Switzerland.

