Almaty joins World Tourism Alliance

The World Tourism Alliance presented a membership certificates to Almaty during the annual Xianghu Dialogue 2025 event, which is taking place in Hangzhou, China.

Photo credit: authority of Almaty city

The organization brings together representatives of government agencies, business, and expert community. It promotes international tourism growth, conducts studies, offers consultations and trains personnel, contributing to cooperation between government and private entities, reads a statement from the Almaty city’s authority.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported on October 30, 2024. the Kazakh capital of Astana became an official member of the World Tourism Alliance (WTA) under the Visit Astana brand.