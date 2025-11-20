EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Almaty joins World Tourism Alliance

    17:05, 20 November 2025

    The Kazakh city of Almaty has officially joined the World Tourism Alliance (WTA), Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Almaty joins World Tourism Alliance
    Photo credit: authority of Almaty city

    The World Tourism Alliance presented a membership certificates to Almaty during the annual Xianghu Dialogue 2025 event, which is taking place in Hangzhou, China.

    Almaty joins World Tourism Alliance
    Photo credit: authority of Almaty city

    The organization brings together representatives of government agencies, business, and expert community. It promotes international tourism growth, conducts studies, offers consultations and trains personnel, contributing to cooperation between government and private entities, reads a statement from the Almaty city’s authority.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported on October 30, 2024. the Kazakh capital of Astana became an official member of the World Tourism Alliance (WTA) under the Visit Astana brand. 

    Almaty Tourism Parties and Organizations China
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All