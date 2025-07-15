Omani startup develops algae-based air purifier to improve vehicle air quality and reduce emissions

The device was developed by a team of students and researchers aiming to provide a smart, effective, and locally adaptable solution to air pollution and heat-related hazards.

The purifier operates using a natural algae-based filtration system, chosen for its ability to absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen. The algae used in the device are locally cultivable, which reduces reliance on imported components and enhances the product’s environmental and economic sustainability. Unlike conventional air purifiers, the device does not require frequent filter replacements, minimising waste and long-term costs.

Equipped with a temperature sensor, the device automatically activates when the vehicle’s internal temperature rises above a preset threshold, initiating both cooling and purification functions.

The purifier also incorporates fragrance diffusion and does not rely on industrial filters, making it suitable for use in vehicles, classrooms, offices, and factories. The team is currently conducting experiments to adapt the technology for wider applications, including integration into home ventilation systems and public building infrastructure.

