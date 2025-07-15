CAMS highlights rising fires and allergies across the Northern Hemisphere

Wildfires in Europe, Canada, and Russia

In early April, unusually intense wildfires swept across northwestern Europe. The United Kingdom experienced its second most severe fire activity since 2003, while emissions from wildfires in the Netherlands reached unprecedented levels for this time of year. CAMS analysis showed that smoke from these fires spread over western Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, large-scale wildfires raged through eastern Russia in May, affecting Buryatia, Zabaykalsky Krai, and the Sakha Republic, including areas north of the Arctic Circle. CAMS forecasts indicated that smoke plumes from these fires reached northeastern China and northern Japan.

In Canada, fires burned across Manitoba and Saskatchewan, producing pyrocumulonimbus (pyroCb) clouds, massive storm-like clouds that form when extreme heat from wildfires pushes smoke, ash, and moisture high into the atmosphere. Powerful winds then carried the smoke thousands of kilometres, with plumes from Canadian wildfires reaching Europe by the end of May.

Birch pollen surge in Finland

Beyond wildfires, spring also brought a sharp rise in pollen levels. At the end of May, northeastern Europe recorded extremely high concentrations of birch pollen, particularly in Finland. Between May 19 and 23, daily average levels in the city of Oulu exceeded 800 pollen grains per cubic metre, triggering symptoms even among people without known allergies.

Daily mean of CAMS regional ensemble forecast of birch pollen grain concentrations initialized at 00 UTC and valid for 19 May. (Source: CAMS / ECMWF/Meteo-France)

CAMS Director Laurence Rouil noted that while high pollen levels are common in spring, the severity and scale of this year’s episode highlight the importance of continuous atmospheric monitoring to protect public health.

Haze across South and Southeast Asia

PM2.5 surface concentrations over SE Asia from 1 March to 31 May 2025 (Source: CAMS / ECMWF)

Since the beginning of the year, South Asia has been blanketed by persistent haze caused by a combination of seasonal agricultural burning, vehicle emissions, and stagnant winter conditions. Major cities such as New Delhi, Kathmandu, and Islamabad faced particularly high pollution levels. In Southeast Asia, the spring fire season further worsened air quality in Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam.

Paris balloon

The Generali Balloon in Paris, a popular tourist attraction offering panoramic views from 150 meters above the Parc André Citroën, has taken on a new scientific role this year. Its envelope now displays global warming indicators provided by CAMS, making otherwise invisible climate trends visible to residents and visitors. The balloon also continues to monitor air quality and greenhouse gas concentrations at different heights above the city.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that June 2025 was the world’s third-warmest on record, after 2023 and 2024.