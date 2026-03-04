Omani Navy saves cargo ship crew after missile attack near Strait of Hormuz
22:53, 4 March 2026
The Royal Navy of Oman has rescued the 24-member crew of a cargo ship after a rapid response to a report that the Malta-flagged vessel had been struck by two missiles near the Strait of Hormuz, WAM reported.
All crew members were successfully evacuated, according to the Oman News Agency. They were provided with the necessary medical and health care, and were confirmed to be in good health.
