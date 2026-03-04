EN
    Kazakhstanis returning home via special flights from Jeddah and Dubai

    21:50, 4 March 2026

    The evacuation of Kazakh nationals from Middle Eastern countries is ongoing, Qazinform News Agency cites the Civil Aviation Committee press service.

    Air Astana plane
    Photo credit: Qazinform

    As part of the repatriation efforts, two Air Astana flights are scheduled for today. The first will operate the Jeddah – Aktau – Almaty route using an Airbus A320 with a capacity of 148 seats. The second one will fly Jeddah – Atyrau – Almaty using an Airbus A321 with 184 seats.

    FlyDubai is scheduled to operate two flights to Almaty and one to Astana, carrying a total of 506 passengers from Dubai. State authorities continue to coordinate closely to ensure the safe transportation of returning citizens.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that over 9,000 Kazakhstanis are still stranded in Middle Eastern countries.

    Kazakhstan Middle East situation Civil aviation Middle East Saudi Arabia UAE Armed conflicts Compatriots Society
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
