Omani Ambassador Al‑Bahrani wraps up diplomatic service in Kazakhstan

The Minister highly commended the level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Oman, expressing gratitude to Ambassador Al-Bahrani for his contribution to strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership.

The Omani diplomat highlighted the valuable experience gained in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence in further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation based on friendship and mutual understanding.

Ambassador Al-Bahrani particularly highlighted the role of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in fostering relations between Astana and Muscat, as well as his peacekeeping initiatives in resolving regional conflicts.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan opened Honorary Consulate in Marrakech.