Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Marrakech

Marrakech's local executive authorities, members of the Moroccan Parliament, representatives of international organizations, government agencies and national companies, as well as the business communities of both countries, including chambers of commerce and businesswomen's associations, took part in the event.

Photo source: gov.kz

Saulekul Sailaukyzy emphasized that the institution of honorary consuls remains one of the most practical instruments of diplomacy, since it is people who have long been part of the business and public life of a particular city who can turn broad agreements into decisions on the ground. Whether by supporting business, assisting tourists, or resolving emerging issues without delay. She noted that Marrakech had not been chosen by accident, as the city remains Morocco's leading tourism and business destination. Ambassador recalled that the visa-free regime introduced last year has already contributed to a marked increase in travel between the citizens of the two countries.

The newly appointed Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Marrakech, Younes Essassi, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and voiced his readiness to help strengthen cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment, and business exchanges.

The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Marrakech is the second in the Kingdom of Morocco, following the consulate operating in Casablanca.

The day before, Casablanca hosted the first meeting of the Kazakhstan-Morocco Business Council in the history of bilateral relations, while a series of meetings on agriculture, industry, trade, and investment took place in Rabat.