Oman to launch world’s 1st commercial corridor for liquid hydrogen export

According to Al Shabiba, hydrogen must be cooled to an extreme temperature of minus 253°to transition from a gas into a liquid state. This cryogenic liquefaction process shrinks the element’s volume to approximately 1/800th of its original gaseous state, transforming it into a highly concentrated, energy-dense resource that can be efficiently transported across oceans in specialized marine tankers.

Throughout the maritime transit, the liquefied hydrogen is contained within heavily insulated, double-walled storage tanks to minimize boil-off. Upon arrival to the destination port, the liquid is systematically regasified – converted back into its gaseous state – and injected into local distribution networks to be delivered to consumers.

The strategic terminal for this pioneering corridor will be located at the Port of Duqm, a major logistics gateway in Oman’s Al Wusta Governorate along the Arabian Sea coast. The corresponding agreement was signed in April 2025.

The project is also designed to reinforce international energy security, accelerate global decarbonization timelines, and solidify Oman’s position as a premier global hub for clean energy production and distribution.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issagaliyev had accepted copies of credentials from Salah Jaaboub, the newly appointed ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Kazakhstan.