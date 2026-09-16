Kazakhstan, Oman discuss further expansion of bilateral cooperation

Issagaliyev congratulated Jaaboub on his appointment and expressed confidence that his diplomatic tenure would contribute to strengthening friendly relations and expanding multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Oman.

During the talks, the sides discussed preparations for upcoming high-level and highest-level visits, as well as the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation.

The officials noted the strong level of political dialogue between Astana and Muscat and highlighted mutual interest in expanding economic and investment ties.

Jaaboub expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the further development of the partnership between Kazakhstan and Oman.

The meeting concluded with the sides agreeing to continue cooperation across a broad range of issues of mutual interest.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Oman explored new avenues for bilateral cooperation.