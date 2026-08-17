Oman plans to increase share of renewable energy to 90-100% by 2050

The development of renewable energy in the country began with the Dhofar I wind farm, which was commissioned in 2019 in southern Oman. It has a capacity of 50 MW. In 2021, the 500 MW Ibri II solar project began operations in the north-west of the country.

In January 2025, two solar power stations with a combined capacity of 1 GW were opened in Oman. They are located in the Wilayat of Manah in the province of Al Dakhiliyah, in the central part of the country.

Between 2027 and 2031, Oman intends to implement new large-scale projects in the fields of solar and wind energy, as well as energy generation from waste. Their combined capacity could reach 10.6 GW.

According to national plans, the share of renewable sources in electricity generation is set to reach 30 per cent by 2030, 60–70 per cent by 2040 and 90–100 per cent by 2050.

Earlier, Qazinform reported global production of ‘green’ electricity surges by a record 9.8%.