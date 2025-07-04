Almaty doctors perform high-risk knee surgery on patient with artificial heart

Anatoliy Kuznetsov, who has been living with an artificial heart for over three years, required surgery due to severe pain and instability in his right knee.

“This system controller here reads data from the heart, and there’s also a small computer implanted here (points to chest) that transmits data to the controller. I always carry about a kilogram of batteries with me. It’s been three years, and most importantly — I’m alive,” Kuznetsov said.

The operation was performed on June 19 following a year-long search for a surgical team willing to take the risk due to his complex condition and use of blood-thinning medication.

"As a person with a sick heart, I need to regularly walk at least 4 km. Without walking, it will be worse. I started looking for doctors and clinics where I could have my knee operated on. There were many consultations and they refused me, more than a year passed in search of surgeons. I went to the Fourth City Hospital to see Manarbek Gazizovich. He agreed to take me for surgery. Together with the resuscitator, they coordinated the actions with my attending cardiologists from Astana. And so on June 19, they operated. The task was difficult, because I take drugs to prevent blood clots - this is necessary for the motor. The doctors were afraid of major blood loss. Everything went well, I did not lose much blood, now everything has recovered. Almost 10 days have passed since the operation - I began to walk. A lot of time will still be needed for a full recovery: I was bedridden for a long time, and finally I can walk. Thanks to our doctors: I am grateful to the Fourth City Hospital. There are wonderful specialists here, the doctors have golden hands," Kuznetsov shared.

Photo credit: press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan

According to Head of the Joint Replacement Department Manarbek Aubakirov, the patient presented with pain and instability in previously implanted prosthetic components.

"The key challenge for us was his complex concomitant pathology: MyVal aortic valve bioprosthesis, chronic heart failure, hypertension, liver changes, chronic kidney disease and a number of other serious complications. Before the operation, a complete clinical and laboratory diagnosis and multidisciplinary preoperative preparation were carried out - the operation was successful. In the early postoperative period, the patient was under round-the-clock observation in the intensive care unit. Active rehabilitation began the next day. Today he was discharged and the patient feels well, notes daily improvement in his condition," Aubakirov stated.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Aubakirov, with anesthetic care by Dr. Dauletbekov and follow-up by orthopedic traumatologist Dr. Orozhan. The patient’s wife, Olga Kuznetsova, noted the burden of prolonged immobility and expressed gratitude for the team’s efforts.

"Life with an artificial heart has its own peculiarities: he can't bathe, bath procedures are just a wet wipe, there is a hose and we change the dressings every day. The bag is charged at night, during the day it is constantly hanging on his shoulder. In the evening, a stationary device is connected. For a year and a half, my husband suffered from knee pain, he moved around on crutches, I did not want my husband to be tied to the bed, he aged over the years without movement. We turned to everyone - they were afraid of us, and refused. We were given only a 1% chance and we took a risk, we told the doctors - we believe in you. I believed in the doctors' success 100% and knew that everything would work out," she said.

