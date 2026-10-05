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    Oman GDP grows 5.1% in Q2

    04:25, 5 October 2026

    The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Sultanate of Oman at constant prices recorded a growth of 5.1% during the second quarter of 2026, reaching approximately RO 9.9 billion, compared to about RO 9.4 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025, WAM reports. 

    Oman GDP grows 5.1% in Q2
    Photo credit: Freepik.com

    Preliminary data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information, and carried by Oman News Agency (ONA,) showed that petroleum activities recorded a growth of 14.7% during the second quarter of 2026, reaching approximately RO 3.4 billion, compared to about RO 3 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

    Conversely, non-petroleum activities increased by 0.7% during the second quarter of 2026, reaching approximately RO 7.0 billion, compared to about RO 6.8 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

    The data indicated a 2.3% rise in agriculture and fishing activities, reaching RO 325 million, compared to RO 317.8 million in the second quarter of 2025.

    Meanwhile, industrial activities recorded a decline of 1.5%, reaching approximately RO 1.9 billion, compared to about RO 2.0 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

    Furthermore, service activities increased by 1.5%, reaching approximately RO 4.6 billion, compared to about RO 4.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Sultan of Oman would pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on October 5-6.

    World News Oman Economy Middle East GDP Agriculture Industry
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