Oman GDP grows 5.1% in Q2

Preliminary data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information, and carried by Oman News Agency (ONA,) showed that petroleum activities recorded a growth of 14.7% during the second quarter of 2026, reaching approximately RO 3.4 billion, compared to about RO 3 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Conversely, non-petroleum activities increased by 0.7% during the second quarter of 2026, reaching approximately RO 7.0 billion, compared to about RO 6.8 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

The data indicated a 2.3% rise in agriculture and fishing activities, reaching RO 325 million, compared to RO 317.8 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, industrial activities recorded a decline of 1.5%, reaching approximately RO 1.9 billion, compared to about RO 2.0 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Furthermore, service activities increased by 1.5%, reaching approximately RO 4.6 billion, compared to about RO 4.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Sultan of Oman would pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on October 5-6.