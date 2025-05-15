Olzhas Bektenov visits educational and healthcare facilities in Arkalyk

The Prime Minister visited the Altynsarin Pedagogical University in Arkalyk, where he reviewed the region’s progress in higher education development. The university’s infrastructure includes an academic building, two dormitories, a training base, a sports and wellness complex, museums, and medical facilities. Over 2,600 students and postgraduates are currently studying at the institution. Rector Talgat Yeshzhanov shared the plans to reconstruct one of the buildings into a modern academic facility with 20 laboratories and 15 lecture halls, which will let double the number of students. Additionally, there are plans to expand the university’s academic programs and research facilities to train professionals in IT, economics, agriculture, and other fields.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of human capital development as the foundation of economic growth.

“The modern labor market is evolving rapidly with the advancement of new technologies. We must train strong and competitive professionals in priority sectors of our economy. To achieve this, it is crucial to improve educational infrastructure, especially in the regions. As per the President’s directive, 1.9 billion tenge has been allocated from the Special State Fund for the development of Arkalyk Pedagogical University, including the reconstruction of its academic building. A quality infrastructure will enable the university to enhance its research initiatives aimed at driving new economic ideas. Special attention should be given to the integration of innovative technologies and the development of modern teaching methods,” Olzhas Bektenov stated.

In Arkalyk, the Prime Minister also visited Secondary School No. 7, built under the Comfortable School national project. The new school, designed for 300 students, offers high-quality education meeting modern standards. Facilities include robotics classrooms, a STEM lab, a digital library, a music room, gyms, as well as creative and scientific clubs. Special attention is given to the development of inclusive education.

In total, four schools with a combined capacity of 3,300 students have been commissioned in Kostanay region in 2024–2025 under the Comfortable School project. Construction of seven additional schools is currently underway, including two comfortable schools – one in Rudny for 900 students and another in Kushmurun village, Auliekol district, for 300 students. Five general education institutions accommodating 3,240 students are scheduled to be commissioned in 2025. As many as 217 comfortable schools are planned to be built countrywide by the end of 2025, 105 of which have already been commissioned.

The Prime Minister also reviewed efforts to improve the quality of medical services for citizens. He visited the maternity unit of the Arkalyk Regional Hospital, which is currently undergoing major renovations. The project is estimated at 1.2 billion tenge. 70% of the construction and installation works have been completed. At the Prime Minister’s instruction, additional funding will be allocated shortly to complete the facility’s renovation.

Earlier, the Prime Minister met major agricultural producers of Kostanay region.