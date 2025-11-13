Olympics: IOC considering moving some sports from Summer to Winter Games

The idea is driven by the IOC's cost-cutting efforts amid the ballooning price tag for hosting a Summer Games, although the feasibility of such a seismic change remains to be seen due to opposition from sporting federations.

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is set to feature a record-high 36 sports, including cricket and lacrosse, which are among five additions.

But the 2032 Summer Games in Brisbane will have a significant number of sports culled due to financial concerns, according to sources, with some sports mooted for a move to winter.

An IOC member opined that combat sports such as judo and boxing, as well as indoor team sports such as basketball and volleyball could be potential candidates.

The prospect of adding the cold-weather sports of cross-country running and cyclo-cross, neither of which is on the current Olympic program, has also been raised.

The prospective change was met with a negative reaction later in the day from the Winter Olympic Federations, the body representing the international federations of biathlon, bobsleigh and skeleton, ice hockey, luge, ice skating, ski and snowboarding and curling.

"The future of the Olympic Winter Games is not better served by piecemeal proposals, such as the inclusion of Summer IF's non-Olympic disciplines into the Olympic Winter Games," the statement said.

"The Winter Olympic Federations are firm in our belief that such an approach would dilute the brand, heritage, and identity that make the Olympic Winter Games unique -- a celebration of sports practiced on snow and ice, with distinct culture, athletes, and fields of play."

