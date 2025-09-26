Kazakh athletes receive IOC scholarships for 2028 Olympics

The NOC of Kazakhstan initiated the inclusion of Kazakh athletes in the program, coordinating with national federations and the IOC and managing all required documentation.

Designed to assist athletes in the selection and training phases leading up to the Olympics, the program required national federations to nominate one male and one female athlete per sport. The goal was also to ensure broad representation, giving athletes from various disciplines access to support.

The scholarships are granted to athletes competing in individual Olympic disciplines on the Los Angeles 2028 program. Eligibility requires competitive results that support Olympic qualification, as well as a clean record free of anti-doping violations or sanctions under the Olympic Charter.

The scholarships may cover training camps, personal coaching, specialist services, medical and scientific support, insurance, and daily living and meal costs. Athletes are required to report regularly on the use of these funds.

The list of Kazakh scholarship recipients includes:

Aida Abikeyeva (boxing)

Sagyndyk Togambay (boxing)

Gusman Kyrgyzbayev (judo)

Abiba Abuzhakynova (judo)

Milad Karimi (artistic gymnastics)

Ruslan Kurbanov (fencing)

Iskhar Kurbayev (Greco-Roman wrestling)

Rizabek Aitmukhan (freestyle wrestling)

Zeynep Bayanova (women’s wrestling)

Maria Brovkova (canoe sprint)

Alexandra Le (shooting)

Islam Satpayev (shooting)

Amir Maimuratov (sport climbing)

Batyrkhan Toleugali (taekwondo)

Alan Kurmangaliyev (table tennis)

Elizaveta Matveeva (athletics)

Assem Orynbay (trap shooting)

Sergey Petrovich (weightlifting)

Arai Nurlybekova (weightlifting)

Danil Mussabayev (trampoline gymnastics)

Participation in the program will provide Kazakh athletes with additional support to ensure thorough preparation for the 2028 Olympics.

