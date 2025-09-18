Olympic medalist wins at the start of Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championships
19:36, 18 September 2025
Kazakhstan's Demeu Zhadrayev stormed into the round of 16 at the now-running World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler defeated Jonni Sarkkinen of Finland with a score of 5:2 in the 77kg bout.
Kazakh wrestler Almir Tolebayev (82 kg) also secured a place in this round, defeating India’s Rahul – 7:1.
As reported earlier, Kazakh freestyle wrestlers have wrapped up the World Championships with two medals.