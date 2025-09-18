EN
    Olympic medalist wins at the start of Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championships

    19:36, 18 September 2025

    Kazakhstan's Demeu Zhadrayev stormed into the round of 16 at the now-running World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler defeated Jonni Sarkkinen of Finland with a score of 5:2 in the 77kg bout.  

    Kazakh wrestler Almir Tolebayev (82 kg) also secured a place in this round, defeating India’s Rahul 7:1.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh freestyle wrestlers have wrapped up the World Championships with two medals.

    Wrestling Kazakhstan Sport Kazakhstan and Croatia
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
