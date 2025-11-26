Kazakhstan’s Athletics Federation names Oleksandr Apaychev as new head coach

The Federation’s press service has confirmed the appointment of Oleksandr Apaychev as a new head coach of Kazakhstan’s athletics team, replacing Olympic bronze medalist Dmitriy Karpov.

The 64-year-old former Soviet decathlete worked as a head coach of Ukraine and Qatar’s athletics teams, coaching winners and medalists of Olympic Games, as well as World, Europe, and Asia championships.

The meeting highlighted Ukraine’s Oleksandr Apaychev will lead Kazakhstan’s national team in preparation for the 2026 Asian Games and 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The press service said the Honorary Worker of Sports badge was given to chairman of the referee's board Denis Moseev, and statistician Larisa Ladina for their contribution to promotion of athletics in the country.

Additionally, medalists of the 3rd Asian Youth Games received letters of appreciation on behalf of Deputy Tourism and Sport Minister Serik Zharassbayev.

Attending the meeting were Deputy Tourism and Sport Minister Serik Zharassbayev, Chairman of the Sports and Physical Culture Committee Ruslan Yessenalin, President of the Athletics Federation, Olympic champion Olga Rypakova, General Secretary Kelbet Nurgazina, as well as coaches, referees, athletes.

