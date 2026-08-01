Olympic champion Alysa Liu announces season off after Milan gold, promises to return

Liu plans to use the break to focus on her personal growth and further develop her artistry and skating skills.

I always want to challenge myself in new ways, so my artistry & skating can evolve, Liu said in a message to supporters shared on Instagram. I’m gonna take the time to recalibrate, fine-tune things & whatnot. So fear not, I’ll be back.

Liu, who began skating at age five and was competing at the national level by seven, made history in 2019, becoming the youngest-ever U.S. women’s national champion at age 13.

At the 2026 Winter Olympics, Liu became the first American woman since Sasha Cohen in 2006 to win an individual figure skating medal. She also became the first American woman to claim Olympic gold in the event since Sarah Hughes in 2002.

Liu said she would continue supporting her teammates while away from competition. Taking a season off after the Olympics is not uncommon among figure skaters.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s figure skater Mikhail Shaidorov had moved into the top three in the latest International Skating Union (ISU) world rankings in men’s singles.