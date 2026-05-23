Olympic boxing may introduce AI-assisted judging and restore headgear

According to Alimzhan Akayev, Vice President of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation for International Affairs, World Boxing is planning to use artificial intelligence as a supplementary judging tool during tournaments.

“World Boxing competitions are expected to introduce an artificial intelligence system as an additional judging tool to calculate the number of punches, accurate hits, and their impact force. This would help minimize the influence of the human factor as much as possible. The system is planned to be introduced into the competition process by the end of this year or at the beginning of 2027,” Akayev said.

He also noted that protective headgear could be brought back to Olympic boxing by the end of 2026 or early next year as part of measures to enhance athlete safety.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the National Olympic Committees of Kazakhstan and Mongolia had held a working meeting in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.