Kazakhstan and Mongolia to expand sports cooperation

Gennady Golovkin, the president of Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) and Alimzhan Akayev, secretary general, led Kazakhstan’s delegation. Meanwhile, the first vice president of the Mongolian National Olympic Committee, Choijgavaa Naranbaatar, and the secretary general, Badar-Uugan Enkhbat, took part in the meeting from the other side.

During the meeting, the parties discussed perspectives to increase bilateral cooperation and expand mutual partnership in sports organisations, as well as preparing and signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“We are always open to cooperation. We highly value the good neighbourly relations and friendship between our countries. I am convinced that consistent development of cooperation will activate the exchange of skills, diversify the scope of collaborative work and provide an additional impetus for the development of the Olympic Movement,” Gennady Golovkin noted.

The Mongolian side presented Gennady Golovkin with the “Altan Ochir” award and Alimzhan Akayev with a medal dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the MNOC, in recognition of their contribution to the development of sport and international cooperation.

The delegation also toured the MNOC’s Olympic Museum, where the key stages of Mongolian sports development and achievements of its athletes are showcased.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in continuing constructive dialogue and further strengthening cooperation in the field of sport.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev had received Mongolian Ambassador Dorj Bayarkhuu on the completion of his diplomatic mission in Astana.