Olivia Rodrigo’s new era, Charli xcx fashion satire and Lady Gaga’s Emmy bid

Olivia Rodrigo unveils The Cure, the second single from her upcoming album set for release on June 12. The singer also premieres an accompanying music video for the track.

Charli xcx drops SS26, a new experimental single accompanied by a visually striking video that appears to critique the fashion industry and runway culture.

Kylie Minogue releases the new track Light Up alongside the premiere of her Netflix documentary Kylie, offering fans a closer look at her career and life behind the scenes.

Niall Horan returns with End of an Era, the latest single from his upcoming album Dinner Party. Horan revealed that the song went through several rewrites over the years before making the final cut for the album.

CARMIT, founding member of The Pussycat Dolls, releases her self-titled solo EP, marking a new chapter in her music career.

Dua Lipa premieres Live From Mexico, a two-hour concert film released on YouTube featuring performances from her recent shows in Mexico City.

Music news

Jessie J announces that she is now cancer-free after previously revealing her diagnosis earlier this year.

Madonna marked the 20th anniversary of the iconic Confessions Tour by referring to the 2006 run on Instagram as “Confessions Tour Part 1.”

Lady Gaga submits The Dead Dance from the Wednesday soundtrack for Emmy consideration.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.